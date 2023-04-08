Constituents react to Rep. Jones’ removal from office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live in parts of east and south Nashville are currently without a state representative. Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) was removed from his 52nd district seat on Thursday as part of the so-called “Tennessee Three.”

Campaign yard signs for Jones were still up in yards across his district on Friday after he was expelled from the House for violating rules.

Republican leaders said the Democrat acted out of order by participating in a protest for stricter gun laws, alongside Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, following the Covenant School shooting.

Many people who live in the area said they were shocked Jones was expelled from his seat. They expected him to first face a smaller punishment before being voted out.

“I don’t think that is a valid reason for kicking them out,” Deana Deck said. “Protesting is the way we put democracy in action.”

“People break the rules, and they should be punished somehow,” Tony Brown said. “I don’t know if they should be expelled, but there should be some sort of consequences from it.”

Brown said he does not support restricting gun rights but is willing to focus on red flag laws and background checks following the mass shooting that killed three children and three school staff members at The Covenant School in Nashville.

Other people, like Elva Colon, said they thought the expulsion process was unfair and want their elected officials to be able to share the concerns of their community.

“That, to me, is racism,” Colon said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me. The three of them were trying to bring a message that was positive. That is very important for the community.”

The focus has shifted to who will fill the vacant House seat. Metro Council has a meeting scheduled for Monday night to begin the appointment process. More than half of Metro Council members have said they want to reappoint Jones to his position.

“I don’t think that should be right,” Brown said. “I think the House went by the rules and put him out, so I think he should stay out.”

“They were selected to represent the community,” Colon said. “I don’t think they should be out. They should come back and let them do their job.”

It could take several meetings until Jones or someone else is selected to fill the seat. No matter what, a special election will be held in the coming months to permanently find a replacement. Jones will be allowed to run in that election.

