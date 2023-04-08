Chris Tomlin honors Covenant School families, first responders at annual Good Friday concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Singer Chris Tomlin honored families and teachers at the Covenant School, as well as Metro Police Chief John Drake at his 7th annual Good Friday concert at Bridgestone Arena.

Tomlin brought a Covenant School family, a teacher and Chief Drake on stage during the concert.

While they were onstage, Tomlin led the crowd in prayer and prayed for the community.

An attendee of the concert said Tomlin told the arena there were 200 families from The Covenant School and 200 families of the first responders also in the crowd.

Tomlin said he will give the proceeds from the concert to The Covenant School and a scholarship for police families.

