Brighter and warmer weather on the way for Easter Sunday and beyond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a damp, cloudy cool Saturday, brighter and warmer weather is on the way. Easter Sunday will be beautiful and the days to follow will be nice and warm.

THROUGH MORNING:

Tonight showers will continue to drift southward and diminish. The sky will start to clear from north to south. Lows will dip to the low to mid 40s. Some high elevation along the Cumberland Plateau could experience some patchy frost with lows in the mid 30s.

EASTER SUNDAY:

The morning will be chilly but, but the afternoon looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing back to the 70s.

Sunny sky returns for Easter Sunday (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

The warm, sunny weather will stick around for all of next week, too.

Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the low 70s a with sunny sky. Lows will stay in the mid 40s.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s to even low 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We stay dry through the end of the week with maybe a passing shower on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND:

Saturday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with a few scattered showers. The high will be near 80.

