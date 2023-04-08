Body recovered from Cumberland River, officials say

Recovery crews deployed near Cleece’s Ferry Boat Ramp
Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Saturday.

Cleece’s Ferry Boat Ramp was the closest ramp for recovery crews to deploy but the exact location where the body was found has not been released, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

The victim has not been identified.

