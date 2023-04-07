VP Harris to appear at Fisk University service for ‘The Tennessee Three’

VP Harris is scheduled to speak at the service held at Fisk University’s Memorial Chapel Friday afternoon.
File Photo: Vice President Kamala Harris
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris will appear at a service held for “The Tennessee Three” at Fisk University on Friday.

Sources with the White House told WSMV4 that Harris will be speaking at the service held at the university’s Memorial Chapel.

The Tennessee Three: Why did one lawmaker survive expulsion vote?
Two Democratic lawmakers expelled, what’s next?

Harris released a statement on Twitter early Friday morning regarding the expulsion of former State Reps Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Justin Jones, D-Nashville from the Tennessee House.

The service will include city and community leaders showing support for State Representative Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former State Representatives Pearson and Jones, following the expulsion vote on Thursday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

