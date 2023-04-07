Vice President’s trip to Nashville could cause traffic delays, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are warning the public that rush hour traffic could be affected by Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Nashville on Friday afternoon.

Police say traffic on the interstate and secondary roads could be delayed due to the vice president’s visit.

Due to this afternoon’s Vice Presidential visit, motorists should be aware of potential rush hour delays on the interstate system and secondary roads. pic.twitter.com/xxTqluQO0r — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 7, 2023

Harris will be speaking at a service held at Fisk University for “The Tennessee Three.”

The service will include city and community leaders showing support for State Representative Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former State Reps Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, following the expulsion vote on Thursday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. central.

