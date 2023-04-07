Vice President’s trip to Nashville could cause traffic delays, police say
Traffic could be delayed on interstate and secondary roads during VP Harris’ visit to Nashville, according to Metro Police.
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are warning the public that rush hour traffic could be affected by Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Nashville on Friday afternoon.
Police say traffic on the interstate and secondary roads could be delayed due to the vice president’s visit.
Harris will be speaking at a service held at Fisk University for “The Tennessee Three.”
The service will include city and community leaders showing support for State Representative Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former State Reps Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, following the expulsion vote on Thursday.
The service is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. central.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.