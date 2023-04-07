Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

The musicians made the announcements after Bud Light partnered with trans-influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.(KMOV/CNN (custom credit) | KMOV/CNN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars are eliminating Anheuser-Busch products from their tours and venues after Kid Rock’s viral video response to Bud Light’s partnership with a transgender influencer during March Madness.

John Rich announced his bar in Nashville, Redneck Riviera, will replace Bud Light products. Shortly after, Travis Tritt announced all Anheuser-Busch products would be removed from his tour.

These announcements came after Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during the brand’s March Madness contest. Bud Light sent Mulvaney cans with her face on them to celebrate her 365 days of womanhood as part of the company’s $15,000 #EasyCarryContest on social media.

Kid Rock responded to the partnership by posting a video to Twitter that captures him shooting at cases of Bud Light.

Days later John Rich asked Twitter what beer should replace Bud Light at his Nashville bar.

Travis Tritt then announced his tour will be getting rid of all Anheuser-Busch products and said many other artists are following suit. He added, “Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson.
House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives
Rep. Justin Jones
Rep. Justin Jones files police report after alleged assault on House floor
Murfreesboro Police believe a fatal crash Tuesday involving a Camaro and SUV was the result of...
Witness describes trying to help victims in fatal Murfreesboro crash
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
What happens next if 3 Tennessee lawmakers are expelled?
Holly Jennings, director of Little Tree Daycare
Daycare director who owes parents tens of thousands of dollars leaves state

Latest News

The Tennessee Titans are bringing the hype to the state ahead of the highly-anticipated 2023...
Titans road trip across TN ahead of NFL Draft
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Two Democratic lawmakers expelled, what’s next?
Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson.
House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives
wsmv whats next
What's next after two former lawmakers have been expelled