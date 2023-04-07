Titans road trip across TN ahead of NFL Draft

The Titans cheer squad is hitting the road to hype up the draft on April 27.
The Tennessee Titans are bringing the hype to the state ahead of the highly-anticipated 2023...
The Tennessee Titans are bringing the hype to the state ahead of the highly-anticipated 2023 NFL Draft.(Tennessee Titans)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All eyes are on the Tennessee Titans to see what they do with the No. 11 overall pick in the highly-anticipated 2023 NFL Draft.

While fans and NFL insiders speculate potential blockbuster trades and surprise first-round draft picks, the Titans are hitting the road to bring the hype ahead of the draft to the entire state.

Fans across five cities will be able to meet the mascot, T-Rac, and the cheer team along with having the chance to win signed merchandise, exclusive giveaways, and more from April 17-20. The mascot will also be visiting students at schools in select cities during the tour to interact with them through games, trivia, and more.

Here is a look at the tour before the biggest weekend of the NFL offseason:

  • Monday, April 17 – Cookeville and Knoxville
    • Titans On-Campus Visit: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CT, Tennessee Technological University 1 William L Jones Drive Cookeville, TN 38505
    • OTP Live Broadcast with Mike Keith, Voice of the Titans, and Amie Wells: 5 - 7 p.m. ET, Fieldhouse Social 2525 University Commons Way Knoxville, TN 37996
  • Tuesday, April 18 – Chattanooga and Murfreesboro
    • Brunch with the Titans at Dunkin’: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET, 4535 TN-58 Chattanooga, TN 37416
    • Titans On-Campus Visit: 1 - 3 p.m. CT, Middle Tennessee State University Wellness Fair 1301 E Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37132
  • Thursday, April 20 – Memphis
    • Memphis Redbirds Game: 6:45 p.m. CT, 200 Union AvenueMemphis, TN 38103

The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29 and the Titans have six total picks throughout the weekend.

