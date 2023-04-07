Titans road trip across TN ahead of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All eyes are on the Tennessee Titans to see what they do with the No. 11 overall pick in the highly-anticipated 2023 NFL Draft.

While fans and NFL insiders speculate potential blockbuster trades and surprise first-round draft picks, the Titans are hitting the road to bring the hype ahead of the draft to the entire state.

Fans across five cities will be able to meet the mascot, T-Rac, and the cheer team along with having the chance to win signed merchandise, exclusive giveaways, and more from April 17-20. The mascot will also be visiting students at schools in select cities during the tour to interact with them through games, trivia, and more.

Here is a look at the tour before the biggest weekend of the NFL offseason:

Monday, April 17 – Cookeville and Knoxville Titans On-Campus Visit: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. CT, Tennessee Technological University 1 William L Jones Drive Cookeville, TN 38505 OTP Live Broadcast with Mike Keith, Voice of the Titans, and Amie Wells: 5 - 7 p.m. ET, Fieldhouse Social 2525 University Commons Way Knoxville, TN 37996

Tuesday, April 18 – Chattanooga and Murfreesboro Brunch with the Titans at Dunkin’: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET, 4535 TN-58 Chattanooga, TN 37416 Titans On-Campus Visit: 1 - 3 p.m. CT, Middle Tennessee State University Wellness Fair 1301 E Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Thursday, April 20 – Memphis Memphis Redbirds Game: 6:45 p.m. CT, 200 Union AvenueMemphis, TN 38103



The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29 and the Titans have six total picks throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.