Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

What was the difference between the two they expelled and the one they chose to save?
By Courtney Allen
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee state lawmakers told WSMV 4 Friday that they are exhausted after spending more than 12 hours at the Tennessee State Capitol Thursday deciding on the expulsion vote for “The Tennessee Three.”

The big question for them: What was the difference between the two they expelled and the one they chose to save?

“It was a long day,” Rep. Jody Barrett of Dickson said. “It was very emotional in what we were dealing with, the subject matter we were dealing with.”

Republican state representative Jody Barrett called for the expulsion of the Tennessee Three for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor last week. “I fully intended when I walked in the chamber to vote to expel all three,” Barrett said.

However, Barrett said he changed his mind on one of them during the expulsion hearing Thursday. “Doing the right thing sometimes is hard, but I still feel like it was the right vote,” Barrett said.

The one he voted to save was Democratic representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville. “The other two gentlemen were going in and out of the room during the session last Thursday, going into the balcony during the session and trying to incite the crowd,” Barrett said.

Barrett said he did not see the same from Johnson.

“I did not, personally no,” Barrett said. “And I did not see that established yesterday during the debate.”

Johnson herself has a different take on the outcome between her and her colleagues.

“It might have to do with the color of our skin,” Johnson said Thursday.

Democratic representative Justin Pearson of Memphis, who was also expelled after Johnson was saved, agrees.

“You cannot ignore the racial dynamic of what happened today,” Pearson said Thursday. “Two young black lawmakers get expelled, while the white woman does not? That is a statement in and of itself.”

Barrett is one of five Republicans who voted to expel only two of the three: Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson, Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Vonore, Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, and Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin.

We reached out to all of them Friday. The only other one who responded was Russell, who released a statement that said in part “Gloria Johnson did not participate to the extent Jones and Pearson did.”

We also asked Barrett why he chose to expel them as opposed to less severe measures like censuring them. He said that was not enough and believed a message needed to be sent.

Lowell’s full statement can be found below.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson.
House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives
Rep. Justin Jones
Rep. Justin Jones files police report after alleged assault on House floor
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
Murfreesboro Police believe a fatal crash Tuesday involving a Camaro and SUV was the result of...
Witness describes trying to help victims in fatal Murfreesboro crash
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
What happens next if 3 Tennessee lawmakers are expelled?

Latest News

Rep. Justin Jones walks out of the House of Representatives after being voted out of his...
Constituents react to Rep. Jones’ removal from office
Justin Jones' district reacts to expulsion
Justin Jones' district reacts to expulsion
Temporary site for Covenant School students
Temporary site for Covenant School students
Beautiful weather for Easter!
A few early weekend showers then a sunny Easter
James Thomas
Facing accusation of raping an inmate, Maury Co. correctional officer remains on the job