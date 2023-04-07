Rain complicates, but doesn’t deter cleanup efforts in Readyville

Nearly 400 tons of debris has been collected in Readyville.
Rain complicated, but didn't deter cleanup efforts in Readyville.
Rain complicated, but didn't deter cleanup efforts in Readyville.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
READYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly 400 tons of debris have been collected in Readyville after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the town April 1, according to the Rutherford County Solid Waste Department.

Nine homes were destroyed and seven others suffered major damage.

In the days since, gusty winds and rain showers, at times, have complicated the cleanup effort, which continues non-stop.

“The wind the past few days, the first day we couldn’t even get a tarp up,” Brandon Urban, whose home was severely damaged, said. “The rain coming now, our house especially, doesn’t have a roof.”

Urban says the weather hasn’t deterred volunteers and neighbors from stepping up to help the cleanup process. All roads in Readyville had been cleared of debris by Thursday, according to Rutherford County spokesperson Lisa Kaye.

“The community all together is just overwhelming us with support,” Urban said. “I don’t think [the weather] stopped a lot of people from coming out and helping, everyone is just attacking it full pace.”

Over 1,600 volunteers have helped in the recovery efforts, Kaye said. Volunteers are still needed and should report to the Volunteer Coordination Center at New Hope Church of Christ at 4296 Murfreesboro Road.

