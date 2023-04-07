Police investigating shooting at McDonald’s in Mt. Juliet

An argument between two men ended in gunfire on Thursday morning.
Mt. Juliet Police Department logo
Mt. Juliet Police Department logo(MJPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting investigation is underway in Mt. Juliet after two men opened fire outside of a McDonald’s on Friday morning.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, two men got into an altercation in the McDonald’s parking lot at 126 North Mt. Juliet Road around 11 a.m.

The argument escalated and one of the men fired shots at the other’s vehicle. Officers arrived at the scene and took the alleged shooter into custody. The other man fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

No injuries were reported. MJPD detectives are investigating the incident.

