Over $250K raised for expelled TN state reps by Connecticut senator

‘The Republicans can kick them out, but they can’t stop them from running in the special election.’
U.S Senator for Connecticut Chris Murphy
U.S Senator for Connecticut Chris Murphy(Chris Murphy)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In response to the expulsion of two Tennessee state representatives on Thursday, a U.S. senator from Connecticut started a fundraiser that has received over $250,000 overnight.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut started a fundraiser Thursday night to help former State Representatives Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, run for re-election in the special election following their expulsion.

Murphy said, “The Republicans can kick them out, but they can’t stop them from running in the special election.”

Two Democratic lawmakers expelled, what’s next?
VP Harris to appear at Fisk University service for ‘The Tennessee Three’

Overnight, the donations poured in and when he woke up to check the fundraiser, Murphy saw that over $250K was raised for Jones and Pearson.

“The anti-gun violence movement is just a powerhouse. We are unstoppable,” he said.

