Metro Police padlock 3000 Bar after public nuisance injunction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police officers entered and secured 3000 Bar in Nashville Friday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, the bar is being padlocked due to a public nuisance temporary injunction issued under seal this week by a criminal court judge.

“Today’s extraordinary action comes after more than 2 years of the MNPD answering calls here concerning assaults, fights, shootings, etc.,” Metro Police tweeted Friday afternoon.

