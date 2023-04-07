Metro Police padlock 3000 Bar after public nuisance injunction

Metro Police plan to release more details soon.
Bar 3000
Bar 3000(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police officers entered and secured 3000 Bar in Nashville Friday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, the bar is being padlocked due to a public nuisance temporary injunction issued under seal this week by a criminal court judge.

“Today’s extraordinary action comes after more than 2 years of the MNPD answering calls here concerning assaults, fights, shootings, etc.,” Metro Police tweeted Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

