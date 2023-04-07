Luke Combs adds surprise second Nashville concert

‘I figured let’s just go ahead and play another show, so I’m excited to announce tickets for a show next Friday are on sale now!’
Luke Combs will perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023.
Luke Combs will perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023.(Source: CMAVEVO / YouTube)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Luke Combs is surprising fans with another concert in Nashville on top of his already scheduled April 15 show at Nissan Stadium.

Combs has added a second show at Nissan Stadium, which is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, April 14 and tickets are already on sale. So, if you missed out on the opportunity for tickets to his Saturday show, which has been sold out for some time, here’s another chance to see him in Nashville during his world tour.

Special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brent Cobb will be featured during the concert.

He said, “Been seeing a lot of people trying to find tickets for the show in Nashville next Saturday, so my team and I were working to open up as many additional tickets as possible, then I figured let’s just go ahead and play another show, so I’m excited to announce tickets for a show next Friday are on sale now!”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

