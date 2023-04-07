House votes to expel Jones, Pearson; Johnson survives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers voted Thursday to expel two Democratic lawmakers from the state House.

State Representatives Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are now being referred to as “The Tennessee Three.” Jones and Pearson were expelled following a special vote on Thursday. Johnson narrowly survived the vote for her expulsion.

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, called for all three to face punishment after they rushed the well of the House during a session and encouraged the crowd of protestors in the balcony with a bullhorn the previous week. Speaker Sexton found their actions ultimately disrupted the session.

“Pulling out a megaphone and shouting at members to incite riots or violence. You had people on the south side of the chambers who rushed the state troopers to try to get inside the chambers. They weren’t successful. So, now we have multiple violations by those three.”

“The world is watching Tennessee,” Jones said Thursday ahead of the vote. “What is happening here together is a farce of democracy.”

Protesters gathered at the state Capitol in protest ahead of the vote.

8:51 p.m. - League of Women Voters of Tennessee issues statement regarding Thursday’s actions in the legislature.

Today is a sad day for democracy in the state of Tennessee. Two Black representatives, who were duly elected to represent the people of Nashville and Memphis, were expelled from their seats for peacefully protesting gun violence. The people of Tennessee deserve a state legislature that represents all communities, instead of robbing majority Black communities of their right to representation in our government. Instead of prioritizing gun safety that Tennesseans called for, the Legislature chose to vilify the three members, Representatives Johnson, Jones, and Pearson, who courageously stood up with their constituents. What happened today in our general assembly was shameful. The racist tone of floor arguments, along with the outcome that exempted the one white representative from expulsion, make clear the real intent behind our assembly’s actions today. The voices of the people will not be silenced, and our general assembly must listen to the cries of Tennesseans for fair representation and protection against gun violence.

8:49 p.m. - Tennessee Democratic Party condemned the vote to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson on Thursday, releasing this statement:

“The unthinkable occurred on the floor of our State Capitol today. Two duly elected Democratic State Representatives were expelled from their elected positions by the Republican House majority. “Their expulsion sets a dangerous new precedent for political retribution. The day that a majority can simply expel a member of the opposing party without legitimate cause threatens the fabric of democracy in our state and creates a reckless roadmap for GOP-controlled state legislatures across the nation. This is not only unacceptable but a complete breakdown of our political system. “We condemn and will continue to fight this radical decision until each of our members returns to their seats in the State House of Representatives – where the people sent them to serve.”

7:39 p.m. - Rep. Johnson and former Reps. Jones and Justin speak at March For Our Lives rally at Legislative Plaza

Rep. Gloria Johnson and former Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson speak outside the Tennessee State Capitol after Thursday's proceedings.

7:36 p.m. - Nashville Mayor John Cooper posts a statement on social media.

The people of @brotherjones_ and @Justinjpearson’s districts were disenfranchised today. I’m proud that Metro Council is meeting Monday to fill the vacancy left in Nashville by today’s vote, & I believe they’ll send @brotherjones_ right back to continue serving his constituents. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 7, 2023

7:28 p.m. - Republican response to Thursday’s proceedings

6:58 p.m. - Justin Pearson is expelled from House.

Justin Pearson talks after being expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday.

6:53 p.m. - Ahead of the vote, Pearson gives thanks to God. “The best days for democracy are ahead.”

6:50 p.m. - Pearson: “The people in power can do something. The people in power must do something.”

6:45 p.m. - Rep. Joe Towns Jr. says the decision to expel the lawmakers is a decision made from anger. “We need to figure out how to save our member, and I encourage you to not expel him ... Justice for Justin.”

6:20 p.m. - Pearson is asked by a colleague whether he realizes that he brought attention toward himself, rather than the Covenant families. Pearson maintains the protests were meant to bring attention toward gun violence and solutions.

6 p.m. - “Is elevating our voices for justice and change a temper tantrum? There’s something about the decorum of this body to call this a temper tantrum,” Pearson said. “I would much rather be talking to you all about how to end gun violence.” Pearson added the victims of the Covenant School shooting will never have a chance to advocate for gun reform, so he’s doing so for them.

“I’m here because we are subversive to the status quo. One that is young; one that is diverse; one that calls into question the ways we operate that are not working.”

He took full responsibility for his actions.

5:18 p.m. Resolution to remove Justin Pearson is read.

5:15 p.m. House votes to not expel Gloria Johnson.

5:12 p.m. - “We want action. Our hearts compelled us to come up here for action. We need to allow people to speak,” Johnson said of the gun-control protests.

4:55 p.m. - Rep. Gino Bulso says the gun control protest, led by some House Democrats, had never happened before March 30.

“They acted in unison,” Bulso said. “One is just as responsible as the others ... They tried to shred our constitution with a bullhorn.”

4:45 p.m. - Johnson denies bringing the bullhorn into the House, despite rumors pointing fingers at her.

4:32 p.m. - Gloria Johnson continues to deny the allegations in the resolution to expel her. Lawmakers continue to come to her defense.

4:29 p.m. - “I spent that day comforting students, waiting for their parents to pick them up ... You’re just in shock. The trauma on those faces. You are never going to forget ... that’s why I walked up to this well to speak about violence,” Johnson said. “I have to raise the voices of those in my district ... Rules sometimes have to be broken. I felt that this issue was in my heart.”

4:23 p.m. - Johnson discusses not feeling heard on the House floor. Other House Democrats come to her defense, begging their colleagues to not continue with the expulsion process. “We are continuously silenced on the floor,” Johnson said.

4:15 p.m.- “I did not speak in a voice louder than any other member on this floor,” Johnson said when questioned about the protest on the House floor.

3:35 p.m. Resolution to remove Gloria Johnson is read.

3:33 p.m. Lawmakers vote to expel Justin Jones from the House. Metro Council has called a special meeting Monday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. to fill his seat. His bio has been removed from the Tennessee General Assembly’s website.

3:32 p.m. - Rep. Jones says if he is expelled from the House, he will continue to fight for the constituents in his district.

3:21 p.m. - Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville: “We need to do something, and it’s not expelling Justin Jones. It’s a threat to democracy ... I’m proud of the person Justin Jones is. We are angry, and we have different ways of expressing ourselves ... expelling Justin Jones is not the answer.”

3:08 p.m. - “You look at everything through the lens of race,” Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield, told Jones. “... Join the society where you celebrate your achievements.”

3:07 p.m. - Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville: “If you’re not willing to do what it takes to make change ... you’re probably in the wrong place. Do people lose their composure sometimes? Yes ... Guilty as charged. If you’re going to set this precedent, you better hold up to that standard.”

2:57 p.m. - “I’m encouraging some compassion here. Don’t vote for this,” said Rep. Joe Towns, D-Memphis, said.

2:32 p.m. - Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville, said Jones is a powerful advocate for issues Republican lawmakers “don’t want to deal with.” Freeman said constituents need Jones’ voice and recommends lawmakers vote against expulsion.

2:18 p.m. - In response to questioning from Rep. Johnny Garrett’s questioning, Jones replied: “I’m able to speak because the people of District 52 sent me here to speak. Speaker Sexton is not my constituent. Speaker Sexton is not a king. Speaker Sexton is not God, though he may want to be. He is my colleague.”

2:17 p.m. - Rep. Karen Camper, D-Memphis tells lawmakers she hopes they are on the right side of history. She speaks in favor of not expelling Jones.

2:05 p.m. - “Let’s talk about expulsion. For years, one of your colleagues who was an admitted child molester sat in this chamber, no expulsion. One member sits in this chamber who was found guilty of domestic violence, no expulsion. We had a former speaker sit in this Chamber who is now under federal investigation, no expulsion. We have a member still under federal investigation, no expulsion. We had a member pee in another member’s chamber in this chamber, no expulsion. In fact, they’re in leadership in the governor’s administration. Once again, what you’re saying to us, since you’re trying to put us on trial, I’ll say what you’re really putting on trial is the state of Tennessee. What you’re really showing to the world is holding up a mirror to a state that is going back to some dark, dark roots. A state in which the Ku Klux Klan was founded is now attempting another power grab by silencing the two youngest black representatives and one of the only democratic women in this body. That’s what this is about. Let us be real today,” Rep. Justin Jones said.

2:03 p.m. - “Simply saying, until we have action there will be no peace or safety in our communities, and how do my colleagues respond? They respond with the most extreme measure of expulsion which has only taken place three times in this House,” Jones said. “Only three times over 200 years have there been members of the House of Representatives expelled.”

2:01 p.m. - “Truth be told, the Covenant School shooting wasn’t the first shooting in Nashville,” Jones said. “A constituent of mine lost a son at the Antioch shooting.”

1:57 p.m. - Jones said he was shocked to see the protests on the House floor last week compared to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

1:55 p.m. - Resolution to remove Rep. Justin Jones from the House is read.

Thursday morning

The House agenda included Governor Bill Lee’s proposal to provide every school in Tennessee with at least one highly trained security officer to prevent a potential threat from entering a school building.

After a lengthy discussion that lasted more than one hour and included emotional opinions from representatives Jones, Pearson, and Johnson, HB0322 passed by a vote of 95-4. The Senate version of the bill, SB0274 goes before the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee on Tuesday, April 11.

Facing expulsion from The House, Rep. Justin Jones calls a school safety bill a "PR move" by the House majority party.

