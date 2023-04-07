First Alert Forecast: Lingering morning rain and a cooler afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lingering rain showers from yesterday will stick around for some areas this morning. Once the rain clears out, we’re left behind with a cloudy sky and cooler temperatures.

TODAY

Expect off-and-on rain for the southeastern portions of Middle Tennessee through the late morning hours. We’ll all dry out but cloud cover remains. Highs today will only reach the upper 50s to about 60 degrees in Nashville. Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s.

EASTER WEEKEND

Saturday looks to be another cooler day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain showers will develop early in the morning south of I-40, but if you do see a rain shower, it shouldn’t last long and will be light.

All of the rain dries out just in time for Easter Sunday. It’s looking like a beautiful day with a brightening sky and a high of 70.

WARM-UP NEXT WEEK

A warm-up begins as we head into the new week. Highs will be in the 70s each day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Lows will stay in the mid-40s.

