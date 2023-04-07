A few early weekend showers then a sunny Easter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lingering rain showers will stick around for the southeast corner of Middle Tennessee through Saturday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return starting Easter Sunday

THROUGH MORNING:

Expect off-and-on rain for the southeastern portions of Middle Tennessee through this evening. Cloud cover remains. Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s.

EASTER WEEKEND:

Saturday will be another cool day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain showers will develop early in the morning south of I-40, but they shouldn’t last long and will be light.

Easter Sunday will be beautiful day with a brightening sky and a high of 70.

WARM-UP NEXT WEEK:

A warm-up begins as we head into the new week. Highs will be in the 70s each day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Lows will stay in the mid-40s to near 50.

Some isolated to spotty showers return Thursday and Friday, but still warm.

