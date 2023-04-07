A few early weekend showers then a sunny Easter

Temperatures will warm over the next 7 days
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lingering rain showers will stick around for the southeast corner of Middle Tennessee through Saturday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return starting Easter Sunday

.Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

THROUGH MORNING:

Expect off-and-on rain for the southeastern portions of Middle Tennessee through this evening. Cloud cover remains. Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s.

EASTER WEEKEND:

Saturday will be another cool day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain showers will develop early in the morning south of I-40, but they shouldn’t last long and will be light.

Easter Sunday will be beautiful day with a brightening sky and a high of 70.

Beautiful weather for Easter!
Beautiful weather for Easter!(WSMV)

WARM-UP NEXT WEEK:

A warm-up begins as we head into the new week. Highs will be in the 70s each day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Lows will stay in the mid-40s to near 50.

Some isolated to spotty showers return Thursday and Friday, but still warm.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Pearson, Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson.
House votes to expel Justin Jones, Justin Pearson; Rep. Gloria Johnson survives
Rep. Justin Jones
Rep. Justin Jones files police report after alleged assault on House floor
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
Murfreesboro Police believe a fatal crash Tuesday involving a Camaro and SUV was the result of...
Witness describes trying to help victims in fatal Murfreesboro crash
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
What happens next if 3 Tennessee lawmakers are expelled?

Latest News

A home is destroyed following severe storms near Eagleville.
Federal relief approved for Tennessee counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms
Luke Combs will perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023.
Luke Combs adds surprise second Nashville concert
U.S Senator for Connecticut Chris Murphy
Over $250K raised for expelled TN state reps by Connecticut senator
Clarksville Police investigating sexual assault on 101st Airborne Parkway near Walmart on April 1
Clarksville Police search for sexual assault suspect