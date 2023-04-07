Federal relief approved for Tennessee counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms

The relief will support 10 Tennessee counties impacted from the severe weather on March 31 and April 1.
A home is destroyed following severe storms near Eagleville.
A home is destroyed following severe storms near Eagleville.(Rutherford County Sheriffs Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal disaster relief has been approved for 10 counties throughout Tennessee impacted by tornadoes and severe storms on March 31 and April 1.

Gov. Bill Lee announced the approval of his federal emergency assistance request on Friday for the following counties: Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community across our state,” Lee said in a media release. “I thank Tennessee’s congressional delegation for calling on our federal partners to act swiftly and provide continued response and recovery to Tennesseans.”

FEMA reports the assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency made a recovery web page to help storm survivors find resources and support.

NWS confirms several tornados across the mid-state
PICTURES: Storm damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

The disaster declaration includes FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, Public Assistance categories A and B, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Here’s what you need to know about the programs:

FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Individuals in the declared counties can apply now for direct assistance through FEMA’s IA program online here anytime or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Multilingual operators are available.

Those eligible for FEMA’s IA program may receive help with rental assistance, home repair and personal property replacement, in addition to other uninsured or under-insured disaster losses. More information on FEMA’s IA program can be found here.

Hazard Mitigation Program

The Major Disaster Declaration also makes FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program available to all Tennessee counties. Grants provided through the Hazard Mitigation Program can provide reimbursement assistance for projects that prevent or reduce the long-term risk to the loss of life and property from natural hazards.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

