Clarksville Police search for sexual assault suspect
The suspect was reportedly involved in a sexual assault that occurred on 101st Airborne Division Parkway over the weekend.
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred on 101st Airborne Division Parkway over the weekend.
According to CPD, the sexual assault occurred on Saturday, April 1 around 6:40 p.m. near the Walmart on Whitfield Road.
Police say the suspect is a white male in his late 40s to early 50s with salt and pepper balding hair, gray goatee and an average build. The man was believed to be driving a 2007-18 dark gray and black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William King at (931) 648-0656 at ext. 5280.
