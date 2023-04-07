Clarksville Police search for sexual assault suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred on 101st Airborne Division Parkway over the weekend.

According to CPD, the sexual assault occurred on Saturday, April 1 around 6:40 p.m. near the Walmart on Whitfield Road.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his late 40s to early 50s with salt and pepper balding hair, gray goatee and an average build. The man was believed to be driving a 2007-18 dark gray and black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William King at (931) 648-0656 at ext. 5280.

