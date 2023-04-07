Brentwood Hills Church of Christ to serve as temporary site for Covenant School students

The church will provide classrooms for the Covenant’s students for the foreseeable future.
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The tragic shooting that killed three students and three staff members at The Covenant School on March 27 left a permanent scar on the victims’ families, their church community and Nashville as a whole.

A suicidal shooter entered the Covenant School’s facility that Monday morning and murdered three 9-year-olds, the dean of the school, a substitute teacher, and a custodian before Metro Nashville Police officers ended the rampage.

The shooting has turned the school into a crime scene and administrators have organized classes to resume temporarily at the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, which is ten minutes down the road from The Covenant School’s campus.

What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville

