Brentwood Hills Church of Christ to serve as temporary site for Covenant School students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The tragic shooting that killed three students and three staff members at The Covenant School on March 27 left a permanent scar on the victims’ families, their church community and Nashville as a whole.

A suicidal shooter entered the Covenant School’s facility that Monday morning and murdered three 9-year-olds, the dean of the school, a substitute teacher, and a custodian before Metro Nashville Police officers ended the rampage.

The shooting has turned the school into a crime scene and administrators have organized classes to resume temporarily at the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, which is ten minutes down the road from The Covenant School’s campus.

