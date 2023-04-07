Aristocrat of Bands showcase award-winning album during historic performance at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands made history this week when it became the first HBCU marching band to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

“It goes with our nickname, the Aristocrat of Bands. We are always looking to do something completely different and out of the ordinary for college bands in America,” Director of Bands Dr. Reginald McDonald said.

In February, the band won a Grammy Award for its album Urban Hymnal. Louis York is among the artists who contributed to the award-winning album. The duo performed with the band on stage at the Opry.

“We executive produced the album, wrote and performed on the album, so this is a celebration. This is like next level history,” Claude Kelly said.

“I’ve been in a historically Black college marching band and so it’s really important for me to be able to give back,” Chuck Harmony said.

The group performed the track “Blessings on Blessings” with the band. Professor Ashley Michelle, also known as Flutebae on social media, was also part of the ensemble on the big stage.

“For us to be a band, a college band, and HBCU band, to grace this stage, it just shows that music is truly universal,” Professor and Assistant Director of Bands Larry Jenkins said.

Band leaders say this experience may be different, but they are ready to bring their sound’s authenticity to make the historic moment unique.

“As far as being on stage this time, we have the band in the audience, and it’s just one of those things where our preparation is going to really make this show special,” Jenkins said.

“I am one of those educators that believe learning can take place beyond the classroom, and this is another opportunity for our students to learn beyond the classroom,” McDonald said.

The band is now gearing up for special shows this summer.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.