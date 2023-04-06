Woman indicted for shooting her boyfriend in South Nashville, MNPD says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman has been indicted for the December 2020 deadly shooting of her boyfriend in South Nashville, according to Metro Police.

MNPD reports 33-year-old Tiffany McMutuary was arrested Tuesday for shooting and killing her boyfriend, 38-year-old Anthony D. Davis. She originally claimed the shooting inside her Swiss Avenue apartment was in self-defense.

A grand jury indicted McMutuary on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and she’s currently being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

According to police, when the shooting occurred in 2020, she called 911 to report she shot Davis after he allegedly grabbed her by the neck during an argument and said he was going to kill her.

During the 911 call, she added that she was able to get away from him, retrieved his gun from another room, and eventually shot him as he advanced toward her after she confronted him with the pistol. Davis died at the scene.

Police added the two had a history of domestic incidents.

