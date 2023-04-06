Woman charged in 2020 crash that killed 2 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested the second alleged suspect involved in the August 2020 crash that killed two people in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police reports 23-year-old fugitive Sadia Bonilla-Gomez was arrested Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky in connection to the deadly crash on Bell Road near Brook View Estates Drive.

A Nashville Grand Jury indicted Gomez with two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and two counts of aggravated child abuse. MNPD says she will be extradited to Nashville in the near future.

The other suspect, 26-year-old Jose Damaso-Hernandez was arrested and returned from Bowling Green to a Nashville jail in late January. He’s being held on a $300,000 bond.

The two are accused of killing Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse, of Centerville in the crash.

Hernandez was allegedly driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on Bell Road when he went into the opposing lane of traffic and hit a Scion sedan head-on. He and his passenger, Gomez, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Williams and Peevyhouse were the occupants of the Scion and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez also had a child in the truck at the time of the crash that was not properly secured. The child only had minor cuts from the crash.

