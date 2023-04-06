Viral social media threat prompts increased presence of law enforcement at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several school systems across the Midstate are going to have an increased law enforcement presence on Thursday after a social media threat resurfaced from several years ago.

The threat includes a person holding a gun and saying that he attends CHS and “going out with a bang.”

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said it was aware of the threat. Community High and Cascade High in the county share the CHS initials.

“This same image was used in a viral social media post from another state a few years ago,” Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “We take every threat against our schools seriously and will continue to work with the school system on this matter.”

The sheriff’s office said there would be an increased law enforcement presence at the schools on Thursday.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools investigated a similar threat said to be targeting Clarksville High School.

“It has been determined that the post circulating on social media this evening is an exact match of a viral social media post from five years ago that created concern in numerous communities across the nation. Law enforcement has deemed this a non-credible threat,” Anthony Johnson, Communications Director for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, said in a statement to WSMV4. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will still have extra law enforcement presence on campus tomorrow.”

Johnson said it’s important for anyone with information about a threat to report it to the school or law enforcement.

“Do not post or repost threats or rumors of school violence on social media. This adds to the panic and confusion and makes investigating threats much more difficult for law enforcement and administrators,” Johnson said.

In Warren County, officials investigated several possible threats related to Warren County High School. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the threat was not credible.

“Throughout the day, students have taken responsible action and reported to our administrative team things they have heard,” Warren County Director of Schools Grant Swallows said in a statement. “With the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement, our school administrators investigated all of the situations and have determined that no credible threats exists at this time. As always, we encourage students to report anything they have seen or heard that threatens their safety in any way. Our team remains steadfast that our first priority is student safety.”

“Unfounded rumors of threat(s) spread rapidly today and each rumor was thoroughly vetted by our professionals in law enforcement,” District Attorney General Chris Stanford said in a statement. “I thank them for their hard work and keeping me apprised of the developing investigation at all times.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.