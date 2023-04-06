Tree trimmers stay sharp preparing for storms

Spring trimming and storms keep maintenance companies busy.
WSMV's Terry Bulger reports.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tree maintenance companies across the Midstate kept their blades sharp in preparation for Wednesday’s storms.

Orlando Stricklen’s Music City Tree Service has a Nashville home office, but this time of year, you go where the storms take you.

On Wednesday it was Fairview in Williamson County where 15 pine trees just stopped standing.

Stricklen said it’s the start of the spring season so they try to help as many people as they can.

Spring trimming and storms have kept them busy the last month, and Stricklen sees no relief in sight.

“Our motto is you just have to be ready to go,” Stricklen said. “We are like the fire department, so you’ve got to be set to go on a moment’s notice, ready to go.”

What’s different is they firefighters are using hoses and ladders. For these guys, it’s chain saws that matter.

They’ll work when the sun comes up, seeing the damage they have to deal with.

