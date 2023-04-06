TN Attorney General condemns shooting at political activist’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is responding to recent political violence after the home of a progressive political activist was shot at and struck with bullets over the weekend.

Skrmetti condemned the unknown suspect who shot into the home of Justin Kanew, the founder of the TN Holler, who recently was advocating for stricter gun laws.

“Over the weekend, an unknown assailant fired into the home of a local political activist while his children were sleeping inside. I don’t know him personally, though I know I often disagree with him.

“Regardless of any differences of opinion, though, as a dad and as an attorney general I cannot tolerate this attack against him and his family,” Attorney General Skrmetti said in a public statement.

He recognized the hardships people have been going through with the Covenant School shooting, the Fort Campbell helicopter crash and the recent storms killing many Tennesseans. Skrmetti praised those who’ve responded by stepping up to comfort and support one another.

The AG added that some lawmakers are receiving death threats and our democracy is being tested by these acts of political violence.

“No Tennessean should have to worry about their safety, or the safety of their family, because of the opinions they express. No lawmaker should face injury or death for serving as an elected representative of the people,” Skrmetti said.

“Disagreement is a good thing. Democracy depends on disagreement. We have been blessed with the freedom to disagree peacefully. Each and every one of us must work relentlessly to preserve that blessing so we can pass it along to the next generation. No matter how fierce a disagreement is, we need to step back from violence and let our constitutional system work.”

Kanew posted a statement to social media Wednesday about the shots fired at his home Saturday night while his family was sleeping.

His statement reads:

“On Saturday night, someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping. This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt. The authorities have not completed their investigation and right now we do not know for sure the reason for this attack. We urge the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday’s unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe. We don’t plan on making any additional statements at this time and hope everyone will respect our privacy.”

