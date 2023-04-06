‘Tennessee Three’ could lose benefits if expelled, State Rep. Johnson says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three democratic state representatives could be expelled from the Tennessee House on Thursday after leading a protest on the House floor and participating in last week’s gun control rallies at the State Capitol.

A member of “The Tennessee Three,” State Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, said she learned she will lose her health benefits if the expulsion vote goes through. Johnson tweeted the head of human resources and the House ethics lawyer met with her last week to make her aware of the possible loss of benefits.

She added the ethics lawyer explained to her that in one case, a member who was up for potential expulsion could resign in order to maintain their benefits. “I also appreciate the ethics lawyer, letting me know that in one case, a member who was potentially up for expulsion decided to resign — because if you resign, you maintain your health benefits, I appreciate that information,” she wrote in a tweet.

Johnson did say she is not considering resigning and is ready to have her hearing alongside representatives Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville.

I just had a visit from the head of HR and the House ethics lawyer, I appreciate them letting me know that if I am expelled, I will lose my health benefits. I also appreciate the ethics lawyer, letting me know that in one case, a member who was potentially up for expulsion — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 5, 2023

Heavens to Betsy, all this does not mean I am considering resigning-NEVER. I am ready to have my hearing in the public view, #LetsGo — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 5, 2023

House resolutions were filed Monday to expel the three reps from the House after Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton stripped all of them of their committee and subcommittee seats, according to House Democratic Caucus press secretary Ken Jobe.

WSMV has reached out to the HR department for the Tennessee government for comment and have yet to hear back from them.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.