Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A medical flight crew from the Tennessee Army National Guard conducted an emergency air evacuation for a hiker on the Appalachian Trail Wednesday, according to a release from the National Guard.

The call came just after midnight in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A 27-year-old hiker reportedly needed help in a remote area near the Silers Bald Shelter along the North Carolina border.

The Guardsmen, assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Knoxville, prepared a Blackhawk helicopter for the rescue, making it to the area around 2:30 a.m. There, the crew began looking for the hiker with help from park rangers, who marked the pickup site with lights.

After navigating thick clouds, officials said, the crew located the hiker and began the rescue. The crew members gave aid to the patient before taking them to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

That crew was made up of Capt. Hulon Holmes, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Harold Ridings, crew chief Sgt. Gabriel Weston and two flight paramedics: Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuaniand Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta.

