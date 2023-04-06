Smyrna welcomes teen back after losing legs in car crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Next week, a Smyrna High School student will go back to class after she lost both her legs when a car crashed into her.

Two months ago, Janae Edmonson was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when the accident happened. Wednesday, people in the community came out to show her the love she deserves as she gets ready to go back to her daily life.

On a dreary night, people crowd into the Smyrna High School gym to see a little light.

“Janae is a spunky driven kid,” says Avai Logoleo, Edmonson’s volleyball coach. “She’s a setter, so we consider that the quarterback of the volleyball team. So she was always communicating.”

Logoleo and Edmonson’s other coach, Rhonda Ross, are her Mid-TN Volleyball coaches. They’ve been by her side since she lost both her legs.

“We are just hoping to give Janae a boost of just knowing that her community is still behind her,” says Ross.

The community, dressed in purple to stand with Edmonson, shared signs with messages of support. Most haven’t seen her since the accident, until now.

“Everyone’s going to need to hold your ears when she rolls out,” says Ross.

As people shined their phone lights in the Smyrna High gym, Edmonson was rolled out by her family and the room erupted in cheers.

Edmonson’s life changed only a few weeks ago. But as friends and coaches shined their lights, they want her to know her future is bright and they’ll be right there to watch it all.

“Two months ago we were heartbroken and now it’s a breath of fresh air she’s out and about with us and working her way back into day to day life,” says Logoleo.

Her coaches say Edmonson plans to graduate this spring and go to prom. She’s already committed to University of Tennessee Southern this fall.

