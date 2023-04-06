Rep. Justin Pearson hugs Covenant School mom as expulsion vote looms
The mother said the hug gave her hope.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Video captured by WSMV4 shows Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson hugging the mother of a Covenant School preschooler as he faces expulsion from the House after participating in a gun control rally on the House floor.
WSMV4 reporter Marissa Sulek captured the moment from the House gallery as representatives discussed a list of bills on the agenda Thursday. The Covenant student’s mother came to the Capitol Thursday to hear about the school safety bills. She said the hug from Pearson caught her by surprise and gave her hope.
Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are now being referred to as “The Tennessee Three.” The lawmakers face expulsion after Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, claimed they rushed the well of the House and led a protest with a bullhorn, ultimately disrupting the session.
