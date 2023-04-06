Rep. Justin Pearson hugs Covenant School mom as expulsion vote looms

The mother said the hug gave her hope.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Video captured by WSMV4 shows Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson hugging the mother of a Covenant School preschooler as he faces expulsion from the House after participating in a gun control rally on the House floor.

WSMV4 reporter Marissa Sulek captured the moment from the House gallery as representatives discussed a list of bills on the agenda Thursday. The Covenant student’s mother came to the Capitol Thursday to hear about the school safety bills. She said the hug from Pearson caught her by surprise and gave her hope.

Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are now being referred to as “The Tennessee Three.” The lawmakers face expulsion after Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, claimed they rushed the well of the House and led a protest with a bullhorn, ultimately disrupting the session.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely tonight
Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter
Holly Jennings, director of Little Tree Daycare
Daycare director who owes parents tens of thousands of dollars leaves state
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
Murfreesboro Police believe a fatal crash Tuesday involving a Camaro and SUV was the result of...
Witness describes trying to help victims in fatal Murfreesboro crash

Latest News

Detective Sgt. Jeff Mathes
‘Family sometimes comes second’: Oath to protect drove Covenant School response, detective says
Covenant mom hug
Rep. Justin Jones hugs Covenant mom as expulsion vote looms
A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in East Nashville.
Pedestrian killed in East Nashville
"It's a PR move"
'It's a PR move': Rep. Justin Jones on school safety bill