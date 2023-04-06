Pedestrian killed in East Nashville
A vehicle struck the person early Thursday morning on Granada Avenue.
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday morning in East Nashville.
According to MNPD, a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Granada Avenue and Apex Street just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The person died as a result of the incident.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. MNPD’s fatal crash team is investigating.
