Nashville Wreath-laying Ceremony Honors Dr. King

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s push for equality is still an issue that members of Alpha Phi Alpha’s Tau Lambda Chapter will continue to fight in Nashville.

“We hear about voting rights, watering down of voting rights, redistricting, gerrymandering, immigration issues, police brutality,” says Attorney Ronald Small, President of Alpha Phi Alpha - Tau Lambda Chapter.

That’s why the fraternity continued its wreath-laying tradition Tuesday marking the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. King.

“We honor his legacy. He was the drum major for justice and we’re still carrying on with playing that drum today,” said Small.

The tradition started in 2016. The men paused it during the pandemic and picked it back up in 2022. They say it’s important to remember the efforts Dr. King made in the fight for equality before he was gunned down in Memphis back in 1968.

“He provided advocacy. He spoke for the voiceless and the hopeless,” says Small.

Dr. King was also a member of the fraternity. Small says he’s grateful to be part of an organization that continues to honor Dr. King’s legacy and contributions to society.

“I think we owe it to him to advocate for our community which is aligned with what Alpha Phi Alpha does,” says Small.

Members of other divine nine organizations joined community leaders like Councilwoman Sharon Hurt for Tuesday’s ceremony.

“The community has been very supportive of what we do here. So, we’ve had Senators, State Senators, our local politicians and leaders. The Mayor has been very supportive of what we do and obviously believes in the struggle and the justice that Dr. King stood for.”

Small says he’s humbled to be part of an organization that believes in civil rights and civil liberties. He also part of the 100 Black Men of Nashville that mentor young men as an effort to prepare them for future endeavors.

“That’s what we advocate for, that’s what we strive for, and we continue to mentor these young men throughout the years. And hopefully we’ll continue to do that into the future,” says Small.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.