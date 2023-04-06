LIVE: Protests at state Capitol for “The Tennessee Three”

The expulsion vote for the three lawmakers is expected to take place on Thursday.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Ryan Breslin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Protesters will rally at the Tennessee State Capitol to oppose the potential expulsion of three Democratic lawmakers.

State Representatives Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are now being referred to as “The Tennessee Three.” The lawmakers face expulsion after Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, claimed they rushed the well of the House and led a protest with a bullhorn, ultimately disrupting the session.

Protesters are expected to gather at the state Capitol in protest of the vote, which is expected to take place on Thursday.

