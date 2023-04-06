LIVE: Protests at state Capitol for “The Tennessee Three”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Protesters will rally at the Tennessee State Capitol to oppose the potential expulsion of three Democratic lawmakers.

State Representatives Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, are now being referred to as “The Tennessee Three.” The lawmakers face expulsion after Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, claimed they rushed the well of the House and led a protest with a bullhorn, ultimately disrupting the session.

“Pulling out a megaphone and shouting at members to incite riots or violence. You had people on the south side of the chambers who rushed the state troopers to try to get inside the chambers. They weren’t successful. So, now we have multiple violations by those three.”

Protesters are expected to gather at the state Capitol in protest of the vote, which is expected to take place on Thursday.

