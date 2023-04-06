Lawmakers speak out against resolutions to expel 3 state reps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some state lawmakers say they disagree with the recent actions by Republican leaders to remove three Democratic representatives from their seats.

“Just because you have the power doesn’t mean you have to do it. So, we ask them to cease and desist on this action to expel members that we dutifully elected to be there to service and to represent us,” Shelby County Democratic Party Chairman Lexie Carter said during a news conference Wednesday.

The Memphis NAACP held a news conference Wednesday speaking out against the GOP’s actions. Resolutions were filed on Monday to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, for their actions during the session last Thursday.

The president of the chapter said the focus should be on gun control legislation rather than expelling members of the House who were voted in by their constituents.

“We should be coming together to support the families of those individuals at The Covenant School. We should be coming together no matter the party differences to come up with legislation to address gun violence in our communities,” Memphis NAACP President Van Turner said.

Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, believes the legislator should not get to choose who’s apart of the legislator, but the choice is ultimately up to the people.

“Regardless, whether there’s some minor breach of decorum, responding with expulsion is wildly inconsistent with the history of the Tennessee General Assembly and the way due process has usually been interpreted,” Yarbro said. “Usually, it’s only when people have been convicted of a felony, not just indicted, not just arrested, the legislature has chosen not to act until someone has been convicted felony count.”

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, tweeted in support of the three resolutions filed to expel Johnson, Jones and Pearson.

“Their actions are and will always be unacceptable and they break several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor, their actions and beliefs that they could be arrested on the House floor were an effort, unfortunately, to make themselves the victims.”

“Frankly, it’s a distraction of what matters right now,” Yarbro said. “The only thing that we ought to be talking about is what we’re doing for kids and parents, and any discussion about the politicians involved in this is a distraction from the people we are here to serve.”

Several rallies are scheduled for Thursday morning in support of the non-removal of the representatives. The rallies begin around 8 a.m. The House session, where members will consider the expulsion resolutions, begins at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.