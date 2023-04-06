First Alert Forecast: Steady rainfall continues today

Rain will continue to fall across the Midstate today. Because of all the rain we had yesterday, as well, localized flooding or ponding on roadways could be an issue for some. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 1 p.m. for some of the area.

Rain begins to break apart later today, but still some off and on rain will continue through the overnight. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday... only topping off in the mid to upper 50s. As mentioned, a shower or two hang around tonight with lows in the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be a bit warmer of a day with temperatures back in the 60s. Not everyone is going to continue to see rain, but there will be some leftover rain showers mainly south and east of Nashville through the afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A couple of showers will hang around into our Saturday afternoon, but the best place for rain will remain south of I-40 for the day. Temperatures on Saturday will stay in the mid-60s.

We’ll finally all dry out on Sunday with some sunshine coming back through those stubborn clouds. Highs on Easter Sunday get back into the 70s. Perfect weather for any outdoor celebrations.

NEXT WEEK

Get ready, and get excited, for a much calmer weather pattern next week.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-70s for the afternoon. By Tuesday our temperatures will be in the upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine sticks around into our Wednesday with highs back near 80 for the day.

