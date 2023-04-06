First Alert Forecast: Rain continues throughout the morning

Heavy downpours remain and minor flooding is possible in some areas.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A train of moisture continues to work its way across the Mid State to start off our Thursday and could continue to cause ponding on roadways and minor flooding in some areas up until the early afternoon.  A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 1 p.m. across most of the area.

That steadier rain should fall apart by the start of our afternoon and we’ll be left with just a couple of showers for the remainder of our day.  Highs today will top off in the mid to upper 50s.

A shower or two hang around tonight with lows in the 40s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be a bit warmer of a day with temperatures back in the 60s.  Not everyone is going to continue to see rain, but there will be some leftover rain showers mainly south and east of Nashville through the afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A couple of showers will hang around into our Saturday afternoon, but the best place for rain will remain south of I-40 for the day.  Temperatures on Saturday will stay in the mid-60s.

We’ll finally all dry out on Sunday with some sunshine coming back through those stubborn clouds.  Highs on Sunday get back into the 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Get ready, and get excited, for a much calmer weather pattern next week.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-70s for the afternoon.  By Tuesday our temperatures will be in the upper 70s under plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine sticks around into our Wednesday with highs back near 80 for the day.

