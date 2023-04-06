First Alert Forecast: More Showers with Brightening Weather This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few more rounds of showers are likely before drier weather builds into Middle Tennessee.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Off on and showers will continue through tonight as temperatures remain well below average. A cool northeasterly breeze will accentuate the unseasonable feel in the air. Lows by morning will be in the 40s.

Friday will remain cloudy with rain gradually sliding southeastward. It’ll stay breezy and cool with highs in the 50s.

Rain will gradually decrease in the area on Friday. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday should be dry in Nashville. However, southeastern Middle Tennessee may still have a shower or two early in the day. By late afternoon, a few peeks of sunshine will develop. Temperatures will rebound slightly from the 40s, back into the 50s and low 60s.

Sunshine will gradually take over on Easter Sunday. High temperatures will be around 70.

NEXT WEEK:

Most of next week appears uneventful for weather. Monday through Wednesday will be bright, with lows around 50. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 by Wednesday.

On Thursday, clouds and showers will return to the Mid State from the south.

