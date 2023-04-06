East Tenn. rep. responds following alleged assault on House floor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville, told WVLT News he, “reacted as anyone would,” following a confrontation with a Nashville rep. on Monday.

Representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, filed a police report after he said he was assaulted and pushed on the House floor by Lafferty.

“Representative Jones came to my desk and as I turned he shoved his phone in my face in a threatening manner. I reacted as anyone would. Attempts to characterize this as anything else are misleading and false. Three members are in danger of losing their jobs and are desperate to deflect attention away from their actions.”

This came after the Tennessee House Republicans were pushed forward to schedule a vote on expelling Reps. Jones, Gloria Johnson D-Knoxville and Justin Pearson D-Memphis.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.