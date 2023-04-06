Affidavit: Man arrested after sending violent threat to LGBTQ group after Nashville mass shooting


By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maryland man was arrested after he allegedly sent a voicemail threatening violence to an LGBTQ group in Washington D.C. the day after the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

On March 28 around 11:21 p.m., the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), received a threatening voicemail from a person. HRC is an American LGBTQ advocacy group and political lobbying organization based in Washington D.C.

“You guys going to shoot up our schools now? Is that how it’s going to be? You just gonna to kill little kids (sic),” the voicemail said according to an affidavit. “You’re just going to slaughter ****ing little kids. Let me tell you something, we’re waiting, we’re waiting. And if you want a war, we’ll have a war.”

In the affidavit, the suspect goes into detail about what he’s going to do to the group.

According to the affidavit, the voicemail was left in response to the March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School that left six people, including three 9-year-olds, dead.

Because of the nature of the phone calls, investigators got an emergency precision location request to find the person who made the phone call.

The phone call was linked to 35-year-old Adam Nettina who lives in Maryland. If Nettina is found guilty, he could spend five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter
WSMV Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely tonight
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
3 Representatives face expulsion after gun control rally
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Nashville Wreath-laying Ceremony Honors Dr. King
Charges for threatening LGBTQ group after Covenant school
Charges for threatening LGBTQ group after Covenant school
From left, Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson face expulsion after...
Lawmakers speak out against resolutions to expel 3 state reps
School threats in Warren County
School threats in Warren County