Affidavit: Man arrested after sending violent threat to LGBTQ group after Nashville mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maryland man was arrested after he allegedly sent a voicemail threatening violence to an LGBTQ group in Washington D.C. the day after the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

On March 28 around 11:21 p.m., the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), received a threatening voicemail from a person. HRC is an American LGBTQ advocacy group and political lobbying organization based in Washington D.C.

“You guys going to shoot up our schools now? Is that how it’s going to be? You just gonna to kill little kids (sic),” the voicemail said according to an affidavit. “You’re just going to slaughter ****ing little kids. Let me tell you something, we’re waiting, we’re waiting. And if you want a war, we’ll have a war.”

In the affidavit, the suspect goes into detail about what he’s going to do to the group.

According to the affidavit, the voicemail was left in response to the March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School that left six people, including three 9-year-olds, dead.

Because of the nature of the phone calls, investigators got an emergency precision location request to find the person who made the phone call.

The phone call was linked to 35-year-old Adam Nettina who lives in Maryland. If Nettina is found guilty, he could spend five years in prison.

