Witness describes trying to help victims in fatal Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a road rage incident that claimed the life of a 34-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash occurred on Northwest Broad Street just before 4 p.m. and may be a case of road rage.

Jason Lawson was one of the first people to arrive on the scene after the crash involving a Camaro and SUV.

“It’s just a sad, hard thing to go through,” Lawson said.

The crash occurred moments after Lawson turned onto Northwest Broad.

“As I was approaching 840, I saw a bunch of dust up in the air on the opposite side,” Lawson said.

He said he saw two cars off in the distance smashed into a fence and broken-down trees with a number of people pulled over to call 911.

“Something in my gut just made me force my vehicle onto the side of the roads, saying, ‘you need to stop,’ so I did,” Lawson said.

Lawson pulled over, jumped out of his car and ran to the crash. He said it all happened in an instant.

“I asked them is anybody hurt? Is everybody OK? All they said was we don’t know, so I literally, just at that point, said we need to find out, so I took the lead and just dove into the debris,” Lawson said.

Murfreesboro Police said the driver of a Camaro swerved into the grass media of Northwest Broad trying to pass a woman driving an SUV.

“I heard a couple of people that were standing around that said that they were right there, and the driver of the Camaro had cut the SUV off and his back end caught on to her front end and sent it out of control,” Lawson said.

Lawson said he and another driver instantly jumped down and lifted two large trees that had fallen on top of both cars.

“I climbed up on to the top of the SUV and was able to get in there to check on her to see if she was OK,” Lawson said.

After realizing the woman was trapped, but not badly hurt, Lawson said he climbed over to the Camaro.

“You couldn’t really see a body at all. All I could see was the man’s arm, and I reached in there and grabbed his arm and was trying to feel for a pulse. I made my way up to his neck, checked his pulse, and there was nothing there,” Lawson said.

Police believe the driver of the Camaro died moments after the crash.

“To be the first face that woman sees to say somebody is here to help, and the feeling of being the one to reach inside the vehicle, check for a pulse to see if they are still alive and having to come back out to tell everybody he’s gone, it’s truly indescribable,” Lawson said.

Police said the woman driving the SUV had minor injuries.

While Lawson said he’s still shaken by the experience, he’s constantly praying for the family of the man who lost his life.

