Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in College Grove

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from over the weekend in College Grove.

WCSO deputies were called to a residence in the Falls Grove neighborhood after shots were fired into the home. The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooting took place on Saturday, April 1 between 10 p.m. and 10:30 pm.

WCSO is asking the public to share any information they may have about this shooting.

“If you have any information about this shooting, please contact WCSO Detective Robert Daub at 615-790-5554, Ext. 3221 or by email at robert.daub@williamsoncounty-tn.gov,” the sheriff’s office said. “You can also call Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000, remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.”

