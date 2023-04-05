Volkswagen recalls 143K SUVs due to ‘sporadic’ air bag issue

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.
Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.(Volkswagen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a “sporadic” air bag issue.

Some of these vehicles are experiencing a faulty sensor on the front passenger side that is deactivating the air bag.

Volkswagen is advising drivers not to let anyone ride in the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed.

As of now, Volkswagen doesn’t know what is causing the problem and has not yet determined a fix.

The recall includes all model Atlases from 2018 through 2021, and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD...
‘Call it fate’: Responding officers describe stopping Nashville school shooter
WSMV Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely tonight
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up

Latest News

Efforts to redraw Nashville's district lines were tabled on Tuesday night.
Resolution to redraw Metro Council districts tabled after public hearing
Three Nashville tornado sirens are inoperable ahead of a severe weather threat.
3 Nashville tornado sirens out of service
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
WSMV tornado sirens
Tornado siren issues around Nashville
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first