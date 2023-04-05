Tornado damaged Rutherford Co. communities prepare for more storms

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong and severe storms on Wednesday came just days after a tornado outbreak hit Middle Tennessee.

Multiple communities in Rutherford County, including Readyville and Eagleville, were damaged early Saturday morning by EF1 and EF2 tornadoes with winds that topped 130 mph. People who live in the area spend Wednesday afternoon getting prepared to be hit again.

Patsy Leahew had the roof ripped off her house in the tornado. She said they were woken up by a loud bang and the rafters of the ceiling falling into their bedroom. Countless trees were also pulled down across her large yard.

“It was over in a jiffy,” Leahew said. “None of us got hurt, which was the main thing. We got a few bruises, but other than that, we are all still here.”

After the storm, Leahew said the focus turned to salvaging as much as she could from their home, including irreplaceable family photos.

Crews helped load all their furniture into storage pods and tried to secure the rest of the house as much as possible before storms returned to the area.

“It’s been bad,” Jackie Rains said. “Lots of trees down. Roofs off of houses.”

Rains came from Murfreesboro to help his neighbors pick up the pieces that were thrown around in the storm. He helped pile up brush to be burnt and put tarps on roofs to keep more water from getting inside.

“This one is pretty well taken care of,” Rains said about the Leahew house. “Of course, wind can do so much damage. It can rip the tarps off in a heartbeat.”

Volunteers with the American Red Cross, like Rains, had been working across the disaster area, but they were sent home early before Wednesday’s storms moved in.

The cleanup effort was stopped at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday because of the severe weather threat, Rutherford County spokesperson Lisa Kaye said. They did not want to have any volunteers outside when rain, wind, lightning and a possible tornado arrived.

“(It’s) a safety precaution after the destruction of the tornado over the weekend,” Kaye said. “We don’t want people or workers out in that, so it’s really important to shut everything down and let people get to a safe place because we don’t know what the weather is going to do.”

Emergency officials remained on scene through the storm on Wednesday night to monitor the disaster area, Kaye said. Volunteers can return on Thursday morning if the area is safe.

