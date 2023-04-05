Tennessee faith leaders oppose expulsion of Democratic lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee pastors will vocally oppose the Tennessee Legislature’s working decision to remove three Democratic lawmakers from their seats at a press conference on Wednesday.

State Representatives Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, all face expulsion after they joined gun law protests outside the state Capitol. Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, claimed the three rushed the well of the House and led a protest with a bullhorn.

Speakers at the press conference include Rev. Byron Moore, Pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church in Nashville, Shelby Slowey, Pastor of South End United Methodist Church, and Rev. Robin Lovett-Owen, Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church.

The three are scheduled to speak from the Capitol Rotunda balcony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

