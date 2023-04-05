Tennessee faith leaders oppose expulsion of Democratic lawmakers

The three face expulsion after joining gun law protests outside of the state Capitol.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee pastors will vocally oppose the Tennessee Legislature’s working decision to remove three Democratic lawmakers from their seats at a press conference on Wednesday.

State Representatives Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, all face expulsion after they joined gun law protests outside the state Capitol. Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, claimed the three rushed the well of the House and led a protest with a bullhorn.

Tennessee lawmakers face expulsion
What happens next if 3 Tennessee lawmakers are expelled?
Speaker Sexton compares gun protest to January 6 ‘insurrection,’ draws backlash

Speakers at the press conference include Rev. Byron Moore, Pastor of Greater Bethel AME Church in Nashville, Shelby Slowey, Pastor of South End United Methodist Church, and Rev. Robin Lovett-Owen, Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church.

The three are scheduled to speak from the Capitol Rotunda balcony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

