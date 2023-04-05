Suspect in shootout with Metro Police had 13 outstanding warrants

The man accused in Dickerson Pike shootout with Metro Nashville Police had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The suspect accused of shooting at Metro Police officers following a chase Tuesday afternoon was wanted for numerous outstanding warrants and has a long criminal history according to police and court documents.

Demond Buchanan, 45, had more than a dozen warrants out for his arrest for charges of possession of a controlled substance, stalking, and probation violation when MNPD said he engaged in a shootout with officers.

According to investigators, Buchanan led officers on a chase on Dickerson Pike in Madison on Tuesday afternoon after refusing to pull over.

Officers said Buchanan crashed, exited the vehicle, then began shooting at police until he ran out of bullets. Officers returned fire on the suspect who they said eventually complied with officer’s commands and was taken into custody. MNPD released body camera footage of the incident from Officer Michael Quinn’s body camera.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shootout.

Buchanan faces new charges including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a first responder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court records show the suspect has a long criminal history with drugs, theft, violence and more that date back nearly 30 years.

Bond has been set at $465,000.

