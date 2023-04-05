Strong to severe storms likely Wednesday

The main threats include damaging wind, hail, even an isolated tornado.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A warm, humid Wednesday puts all the pieces in place for a strong cold front to fire off strong to severe storms this afternoon and this evening across the Mid State.

FIRST ALERT DAY - TODAY

The first half of our day should stay calm, but windy with gusts near and over 40 mph a time in parts of southern Kentucky where a wind advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening.  While we can’t rule out a passing rain shower early in the day, more storms are expected to fire up in the afternoon in west Middle Tennessee and march to the east through the evening hours.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts, but we could very well see some good-sized hail and even an isolated tornado is on the table once again.  This whole storm system is much slower moving than the last couple, so slow moving heavy downpours or multiple trains of storms could cause flooding in parts of the area.

STORM TIMING:

WEST I-65: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

NASHVILLE: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Showers and storms will then move into the Cumberland Plateau after about 10:00 p.m. and linger for a few hours east of I-65.

As we go through the overnight, the threat for severe storms will diminish. However, a strong to severe storm will be possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee as late as 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night.
Strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday afternoon and night.(WSMV)

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Lingering clouds and a few showers are expected Thursday. Some sunshine will try to return on Friday. Both days will be cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND

There could be a passing shower on Saturday, especially south of I-40. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful, partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

