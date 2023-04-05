Sci-fi convention giving Covenant School students free tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A science fiction convention in Nashville is offering students at The Covenant School a chance to attend ICCCon in May free of charge.

ICCC says they’re offering students two free tickets to their 2023 convention in response to the school shooting on March 27 that left six people, including three children, dead. The 500 free tickets to ICCC will be for every student and their guardians; free tickets to faculty and staff will also be provided.

The tickets include a full weekend badge to ICCC valued at $100 for a total of $50,000.

“Being local, we have been thinking of how to help with the platform of ICCC. Since this is not the type of tragedy monetary donations can help, we decided the best course of action would be to try and help them all find their smiles again at ICCCon,” the convention said.

ICCC is a sci-fi and collecting convention that features vintage and modern collectibles, along with meet and greets of stars from some of the greatest film and TV franchises. Attendees can get autographs and take photos with celebrity guest stars while being entertained by video game tournaments, cosplay contests and more.

2023′s convention is set for May 26-28.

