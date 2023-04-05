Resolution to redraw Metro Council districts tabled after public hearing

With a new law limiting city councils to 20 members, Nashville is forced to reshape its district lines.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The plan to redraw Metro Council boundary lines in Nashville has been put on hold.

After an hours-long public hearing with the city council on Tuesday night, the resolution was tabled entirely in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The withdrawal of the resolution came after tearful pleas for the council not to take this up at all after The Covenant School shooting last week, and others asking council members to defer the vote and take a stand against the new law.

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill on March 9 that limits the number of council members to 20 for any city council in Tennessee. Nashville’s city council currently has 40 members, with 35 of those assigned to districts and 5 considered “at-large,” or “county-wide” members. The entire council answers to Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.

As a result of the new law, Nashville’s city council will be cut in half, forcing the members to redraw district lines. Mayor John Cooper and the city of Nashville have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Lee to prevent the reduction of the council and redrawing of the district maps.

What comes next for this law, and these districts, remains unclear.

The Metro Council has until April 10 to meet a deadline to provide a plan to redraw the city’s district lines.

The goal is to agree on how to redraw the districts should the council be cut in half.

