Rep. Justin Jones files police report after alleged assault on House floor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, filed a police report after he was allegedly assaulted and pushed on the House floor by a fellow representative. Jones’ phone was also reportedly taken for a brief time before it was returned.

In a tweet posted Monday night, Rep. Jones said Rep. Justin Lafferty pushed him and grabbed his phone.

Tonight as Tennessee House Republicans push forward to schedule vote on our expulsion, Speaker Sexton orders the gallery cleared as crowd chants “fascists.”



Media forced out at as well.



Then, Rep. Lafferty (R-Knox) pushes me and grabs my phone.



This is a sad day for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/Lh08Ma5kdS — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 4, 2023

This came after the Tennessee House Republicans were pushed forward to schedule a vote on expelling Reps. Jones, Gloria Johnson D-Knoxville and Justin Pearson D-Memphis.

The representatives were removed from their committees after the participated in both gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol and allegedly led a protest on the House floor, according to Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton.

On Thursday, the House will vote on the expulsion of the representatives. Pushback from Tennessee residents and officials is expected.

