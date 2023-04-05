Police: Possible road rage crash leaves one dead in Murfreesboro
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department’s fatal crash team investigated a possible road rage crash that left a male driver of a Camaro on Northwest Broad Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Broad Street just off the I-840 off-ramp between the driver of a Camaro and the driver of a white SUV.
The driver of the white SUV had only minor injuries, according to police.
