Police: Possible road rage crash leaves one dead in Murfreesboro


Murfreesboro fatal possible road rage crash.
Murfreesboro fatal possible road rage crash.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department’s fatal crash team investigated a possible road rage crash that left a male driver of a Camaro on Northwest Broad Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Broad Street just off the I-840 off-ramp between the driver of a Camaro and the driver of a white SUV.

The driver of the white SUV had only minor injuries, according to police.

